Chelsea Handler is a big fan of British Columbia’s Whistler-Blackcomb ski resort, and is expressing her love in a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter.

Handler first visited Whistler back in 2013, when she and some friends celebrated her 38th birthday on the slopes, and she’s returned every year — and even owns her own ski-in, ski-out chalet, which she purchased via FaceTime in 2020, partly due to fears that Donald Trump would win a second term as president and she’d need to flee to Canada.

“My little ski chalet is super cozy,” Handler writes. “The fireplace heats it up to a nice, breezy 100 degrees — if you put the fire on, you have to open all the doors. It’s quite a situation. It serves all my purposes and my three main passions in life: reading books, cannabis and skiing.”

Whistler has also become the setting for her annual topless birthday posts on Instagram, such as the celebratory video she posted on Instagram in 2022 in which she’s seen skiing down a run wearing nothing but a pair of blue bikini bottoms.

“Every winter, we have to plan and coordinate my birthday skiing video: topless videos where I have little flags covering my nipples and I wear a bikini bottom and have a margarita in one hand and a joint in the other,” she wrote. “It’s become an annual thing. One year, I posted my birthday video, and they thought it was in real time, so ski patrol was skiing all around the resort trying to look for me because they thought I was skiing around naked. I was like, ‘Guys, I filmed this three days ago! You’re late to the party!'”

Beyond the skiing, Handler also gushes about the friends she’s made in Whistler.

“Maybe the best part of Whistler is I have friendships with all these capable, strong Canadian women, and they’re not in the business so we never talk about that stuff,” she explained. “We read books together, we drink together, we do mushrooms together. They can build anything, scale anything, and if I wipe out in a tree, my girlfriends are going to dig me out of it. It’s a total break from my professional life.”

Whistler, Handler adds, has become her favourite retreat. “I always wanted to become a great skier, and I wanted to have a separate life outside of all this noise,” she concludes. “I finally found my spot.”