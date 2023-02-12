Rihanna is opening up about studying Beyoncé’s iconic Super Bowl halftime performances in order to prepare for her 2023 show.

During an appearance on “The Process with Nate Burleson” podcast, the “Umbrella” singer revealed how that she was “inspired” by Beyoncé’s performances at both the 2013 and 2016 NFL championships.



“I watched Beyoncé’s halftime performances a couple of times,” said the Grammy-winner. “She is a beast and a whole other level. Just to be inspired, really.”

Rihanna is set to hit the stage for a monumental performance at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The new mom also looked back on being invited to headline the halftime show soon after giving birth to her baby boy.

“It was so scary because it was kind of unexpected,” she said. “My son was only maybe 3 months old.”

She added, “I haven’t performed in seven years—2016 was my last tour. That to me was the last time I remember being out there on the stage.”