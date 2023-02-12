Channing Tatum may be one of Hollywood’s hottest actors, but that doesn’t mean he’s immune from becoming starstruck.

During a recent interview with People, the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” star recounts “one of the funniest” anecdotes, about when he lost his composure when he was introduced to Matt Damon while shooting the 2011 movie “Haywire”, directed by Steven Soderbergh.

“We’re in Albuquerque, and we’ve shot for the day. We’re all just hanging out at the hotel bar and Matt Damon comes by to hang out with Soderbergh,” Tatum recalled.

“I’m just beside myself. I’m such a fan, and still am. I sat down next to him, and I was like, ‘Hey, man. Where are you from?’ — and I was like ‘I just asked Matt Damon where he’s from,'” he said, knowing full well that Damon hails from Boston.

“Everyone on the planet knows where Matt Damon is from, and he obviously knows that I know where Matt Damon is from, and I almost didn’t recover,” Tatum continued. “I don’t think I said anything for the next maybe two hours or so, and I still think about it today. Every once in a while, I’ll just have a cold sweat and feel like, I can’t believe…”

Sadly, Tatum admitted that he has a tendency to “panic when I talk to people,” something that becomes even more pronounced when he meets someone famous whom he admires. This, he explained, is “why I don’t really like to meet famous people or meet the people that I admire or even like their work.”

Despite the experience, Tatum praised Damon for being “such a good guy” in how he handled things.

“He knew I was freaking out and just didn’t even acknowledge it. Because he’s such a personable guy. He just took care of me in that moment and answered me. It was like nothing ever happened. He was just like, ‘Oh, I’m from Boston. Where are you from?’ and I was like, ‘I’m from Florida.’ In my head I just kept screaming: ‘I’m sorry. I’m sorry!'” he added.

“I don’t know if he remembers it at all. I don’t know if he ever even remembers meeting me, but we’re friendly now, and I can kind of, sort of keep it together today,” he said.