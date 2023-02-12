Mod Sun is opening up about the monumental impact that Avril Lavigne has had on his life.

The couple has been engaged since the “Flames” singer popped the question during a trip to Paris in March 2022.

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne Lets Yungblud Chop Off Her Hair

In a new interview with E! News’ Francesca Amiker, Mod Sun gushed, “I have found such a partner in this world to go through the chaos that life gives you. I have found that person. I’m with a real grown woman who has gone through it all 10 times over and she makes me a better person.”

Mod Sun also explained how the “Complicated” singer saved him “from the idea of self-destruction”, and changed how he defines success.

“When you realize that success can be defined in growing old and creating a family and passing on these traits that you have and teaching someone that you brought into this world,” he continued. “This is the first time in my life that I’ve started to think about defining success in that way. I want to grow old. I want to be a dad and then I want to be a grandpa.”

READ MORE: The Weeknd, Avril Lavigne, Tate McRae Top 2023 Juno Nominations

Meanwhile, it seems that the pair are in no rush down the aisle, with Mod Sun adding, “it’s beautiful to let the engagement last, so we’re still living in that moment.”