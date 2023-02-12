Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are enjoying Super Bowl weekend together despite split rumours. A source tells ET, that pair have been out at parties together “every night” and “seemed fine.”

“Megan and MGK have been together all of Super Bowl weekend. They’ve been out at parties together every night, including last night and seemed fine,” the source says. “Last night MGK also performed at a party, but he seemed a bit off. His energy was low, and the performance wasn’t great.”

Speculation about their relationship status comes after Fox, who has since de-activated her Instagram account, posted a sexy new snap — with some cryptic lyrics.

“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” the 36-year-old actress wrote next to the post. The caption is a lyric from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” from her Lemonade album, and because of the song choice, fans are speculating that there is cheating involved.

In the pic, Fox poses in the mirror as she rocks a skintight black jumpsuit with cutouts — complete with her bright pink cast on her wrist. In a follow-up picture, Fox was joined by her stylist.

Rounding out the post was a video of a flame burning an envelope. Fox’s followers also noticed that she was no longer following the “Emo Girl” singer, and had deleted all traces of him from her Instagram before deactivating her account. Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — still has posts featuring him and Fox on his respective social media.

While the pair were just loved-up on the GRAMMYs red carpet last Sunday, the source tells ET their relationship has lots of “highs and lows,” making Fox’s Instagram post-and-delete par for the course.

“Megan and MGK have a very intense relationship with lots of highs and lows. They have a tendency to get into arguments and then end up making up,” the source adds, noting that Fox “also likes to troll her fans during the more ‘off’ times between them for attention.”