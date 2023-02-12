Donna Kelce is dressed and ready for some football! On Sunday, Travis and Jason Kelce‘s mother showed off her outfit — and confirmed who she is rooting for — ahead of the big game.

“#gamedayfit,” the proud mother of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the Philadelphia Eagles center wrote. Along with the caption, Donna shared a picture of her outfit which consisted of her split black and red Eagles and Chiefs jacket and clear purse with both of her sons logos and jersey numbers.

Completing her look, mama Kelce rocked a pair of sneakers that had her sons respective teams, numbers and logos on each foot.

Donna wasn’t the only one in the pre-game family spirit. Travis took to his Instagram to share a sweet video featuring him and his older brother as kids.

“🗣️”I got shotty,” Travis captioned the post. The video led with a throwback clip of him and Jason going head-to-head in football gear as kids. The sweet tribute also included clips of the brother duo riding rides, playing in costumes and embracing in family photos.

On Thursday, Donna spoke to ET about having the rare opportunity to cheer for both of her sons during Sunday’s big game.