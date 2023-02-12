Click to share this via email

It appears that congratulations are in order for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

On Sunday, Lively shared photos which seemed to confirm that the couple have welcomed their fourth child together.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy,” wrote the “Gossip Girl” star, while captioning a post featuring her mother Tammy.

Many of Lively’s followers noticed that the actress’ baby bump was absent from the snaps.

“The baby is here,” wrote one excited fan.

“Epic post! I knew the baby had arrived,” added a second follower.

The new addition joins daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8.