Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are gettin’ that dough in a hilarious new commercial for Dunkin’ Donuts.

The ad, which premiered during Super Bowl LVII, sees Affleck working in a drive-thru for the donut chain.

“What are you doing here?” Jennifer asks, as she pulls up at the window.

“Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?”

Looking defeated, the “Gone Girl” actor tells his co-workers, “I gotta go guys.”

“Grab me a glazed,” quips Lopez.

Affleck became a meme back in 2020 after he was pictured struggling to hold his order from Dunkin’ Donuts.