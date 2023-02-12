That Rihanna reign just won’t let up! The Oscar-nominated singer took the stage for an epic Super Bowl LVII during the Apple Music halftime show on Sunday.

The singer — who rocked an all-red outfit — kicked off her performance with “B***h Better Have My Money,” before launching into “Where Have You Been” and breaking where she went into a dance break.

In addition, the singer rocked out to “Only Girl in the World,” “We Found Love,” and “S&M.”

The second phase of the show started with “Work,” before she went into “Wild Thoughts,” and “Pour it Up.”

The mogul checked her makeup before she went into “All of the Lights,” kicking off the third act of the high-energy performance which also included “Run This Town,” and “Umbrella.”

arrepiado demais com a rihanna cantando diamonds no super bowl pic.twitter.com/3cOtx1c0V8 — matheus (@whomath) February 13, 2023

Closing out the show, Rihanna floated above the packed State Farm Stadium for a performance of “Diamonds” which ended with a spectacular fireworks show.

The singer had all eyes on her, and hit the stage solo, with no guests appearances, even though collaborators, Jay-Z and DJ Khaled were in the stadium watching the show.

Ahead of Sunday’s big game, ET caught up with Rihanna — following her halftime show press conference — and she dished on her already big 2023.

“It really feels like a lot’s happening all at once,” she told ET’s Kevin Frazier. “Motherhood, Oscars, Super Bowl, I’m still pinching myself, really. I’m grateful. I’m grateful.”

