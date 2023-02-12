Click to share this via email

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting baby number two!

A rep for the “Umbrella” singer confirmed the news to ET following her spectacular half-time performance at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Many fans took to Twitter during the show to speculate about the Grammy-winner’s apparent baby bump.

“Rhianna opened with…B***ch Better & Baby Bump,” one user tweeted, with another writing, “Yo !!!! Rihanna pregnant again ?! #Riri #Rhianna #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow.”

Rhianna opened with… Bitch Better & Baby Bump

pic.twitter.com/xaTPHharbN — Stagecoach Mary🇺🇦 (@Stagecoach_Mary) February 13, 2023

“Me looking at Rhianna’s stomach the WHOLE PERFORMANCE,” said a third fan.

Me looking at Rhianna’s stomach the WHOLE PERFORMANCE. pic.twitter.com/cMqwCjWbsg — ElArabessRandom👳🏽‍♂️ (@ChaineJose) February 13, 2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first son together back in May 2022.

Ahead of the big show, a source told ET that the 34-year-old superstar is “the happiest she’s ever been” as she spent time with her family and working on her performance.

“Rihanna is so excited. She is really focused on work and wants to wow her fans,” the insider added. “She’s putting her all into it. She has been on a strict diet ahead of her halftime performance and trying to eat clean and be healthy.”