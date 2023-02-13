Could one more Batman be returning to the DC multiverse?

On Sunday, during the Super Bowl, the first trailer for “The Flash” dropped, featuring two different Batmans, but fans think they may have spotted third: Christian Bale.

Because their appearances in multiverse-spanning superhero epic were previously announced by DC Studios, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton popping up in the trailer playing their respective takes on the Caped Crusader was expected, if still exciting.

But with two past iterations of the character showing up, fans were primed for more, and the appearance of a Batman riding a Batpod had many raising an eyebrow.

The identity of the Batman in question is unknown, but fans were quick to note the similarity in appearance of both the Batpod and the cape-and-cowl costume design to Bale’s take on the character from Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy.

Many took to Twitter to share their speculation and excitement.

Is this Christian Bale as Batman in the Flash movie? #TheFlashMovie #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/TvjADRPbjJ — Whitlock And Pope 🎃 (@WhitlockAndPope) February 12, 2023

Is that Christian Bale as the Nolan-Batman in #TheFlash trailer? I’m going to FREAK OUT if Bale is back! — Will Selfridge (@wcselfridge) February 13, 2023

The Flash official trailer is here! At the 1.55 mark is a Batman and Batmobile resembling Christian Bale… I will loose it in the cinema if he cameos!! #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/wNxz1XgFwM — Mike Cortesi (@MikeCortesi) February 13, 2023

Are we going to see Christian Bale’s Batman in “The Flash”? #SuperBowl #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/Utl0qkuzRp — Fortress Of Solitude (@FortressOfSoli5) February 13, 2023

Was that Christian Bale's #Batman on the batpod in #TheFlash trailer ? 👀 — J Morgan (@MonkeyManApe) February 13, 2023

Others threw cold water on the speculation though, pointing out that Bale has said in the past that he would only put the Batman costume back on if Nolan returned to direct.

Fans also noted the differences in appearance of both the costume and Batpod from “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”.

Real quick, why do people think Christian Bale is in this film? Do y’all not remember he said he ain’t putting the cowl back on unless it’s for Chris Nolan? https://t.co/OxXRuhzWNc — Leo The Ruthless (@DamnLeo08) February 13, 2023

If I see one more person on this app say that the bike in that trailer is the Batpod, I’m going to lose it.

It. Isn’t. 1rst, it’s bulkier. 2nd, it does’t produce the characteristic noise. 3rd, let’s not add extra nonsense. Fix your eyes and leave Bale and Nolan out of this mess! pic.twitter.com/jh7HX4Q2mb — Claire M. (@claire__mrcl) February 13, 2023

In fact, many pointed to set photos showing the Batpod in question belongs to Affleck’s Batman, not Bale’s.

Speaking with Screen Rant in June 2022 while promoting “Thor: Love and Thunder”, Bale was asked whether he planned on returning to the character.

“No. No one’s ever mentioned it to me. No one’s brought it up. […] Occasionally people say to me, ‘Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s news to me. No one’s ever said that,'” he said.

“I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films, if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long,'” Bale continued. “In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in.”

Still, for fans holding out hope that Bale will make an appearance in “The Flash”, they’ll only have to wait a few more months to find out. The movie hits theatres on June 16.