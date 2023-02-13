“The Banshees of Inisherin” co-producer James Flynn has passed away at age 57.

Flynn reportedly died on Feb. 11 with his wife Juanita Wilson and his children Alex and Anna by his side, The Irish Times reported.

Producer Ed Guiney, who worked with Flynn on “Sweety Barrett” in 1998, told the publication, “James was a wonderful person, a brilliant producer – he had an encyclopedic knowledge of film and was the smartest of all of my generation of producers.

“He made massive contributions to the industry at the Film Board, as a member of Screen Producers Ireland and as a producer.”

Guiney went on, “He was witty and wise. He really made me laugh as well as always being a generous source of advice and support to so many of us. He will be sorely missed and is huge loss to the industry.”

Metropolitan Films, which Flynn set up with his wife Wilson in 1997, said: “All of us in Metropolitan Films are deeply saddened by the passing of our esteemed founder, colleague and great friend James Flynn, who departed peacefully on Saturday morning with his wife Juanita Wilson and children Alex and Anna by his side.

“No, words can adequately describe the immense contribution James has made to the Irish film and television industry over three decades on both a national and international level. He willingly and generously gave his advice and guidance to all who sought his counsel, from young emerging film-makers to established Irish and international industry practitioners.

“James fought his recent illness with courage, dignity, and positivity to the very end. For that reason we are acutely aware that the news of his passing has been an unexpected shock for all of us.”

The Director’s Guild is deeply saddened by the passing of producer James Flynn, a huge loss to the industry and our thoughts are with his family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eyDZlZZ2iF — SDGI (@screendirectors) February 12, 2023

Flynn has worked on the likes of “Vikings”, “PS. I Love You”, “Becoming Jane” and “Greta”, among numerous other projects, over the years.

“The Banshees of Inisherin”, which he co-produced, is currently in the midst of awards show success.