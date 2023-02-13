Ryan Reynolds wasn’t quite ready for the Super Bowl this year.

The Aviation Gin founder, who also owns the Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC with Rob McElhenney, joked he’d come up with a last-minute ad on the spot in a new Instagram clip.

He told the camera, “Today is the Super Bowl… and you’re probably wondering why Aviation Gin hasn’t done anything.

“Well, as you know, I’ve been spending a lot of time with, um… other football, lately,” showing fans a clip of him cheering on his soccer team.

Reynolds insisted that he loves his “Aviation and NFL fans,” sharing: “So we’re going to come up with something right now,” recalling that he’d done “improv for a minute.”

‘A minute! We go with ‘minute,’ I think,” which resulted with him coming up with 2GinuteWarning.com and announcing he’d be giving away two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl.

Lively, on the other hand, admitted she “couldn’t afford” the Super Bowl, but did air an ad for her bubbly mixer brand Betty Buzz, which she founded in 2021, during the Puppy Bowl 2023.

Fans might recognize the voice in the clip; her husband, Reynolds.

She told People, “As a ’90s baby, The Super Bowl is less about football and more about commercials with beer and Clydesdales. We couldn’t afford the Super Bowl… or the Clydesdales… but we could afford the beer …sort of, ginger beer.

“No, there’s no alcohol. Just fresh delicious chunks of ginger in an electrically sparkling base. The point is, I’m running a start up here. See you at the Puppy Bowl…”

Lively chugs the drink in the clip, as Reynolds narrates, saying at one point: “Pair it with rum. Pair it with tequila. Pair it with whiskey. Pair it with anything – especially your mouth.”

The pair’s clips come as it was revealed they’d welcomed their fourth child.

Lively shared a photo of the couple posing with Reynolds’ mom Tammy, showing her without a baby bump.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy,” wrote the “Gossip Girl” star.

The new addition joins daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8.