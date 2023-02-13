Penn Badgley and Cardi B have forged a Twitter friendship for the ages.

After delighting fans with their online exchanges over a year ago, “You” paid special tribute to Cardi by featuring her song “I Like It” over a scene of Badgley’s character dismembering a body.

READ MORE: Penn Badgley Confronts His Murderous ‘You’ Character In Hilarious TikTok: ‘Don’t Kill People!’

Speaking with Netflix’s site Tudum about the choice of song, showrunner Sera Gamble explained her team’s thinking.

“Like, who’s written a song that we love? And also gets the joke of the show and the tone of the show?” she said. “Who understands that we’re not trying to say anything about their song by scoring the blood spatter hitting Joe’s face?”

Evidently appreciating the tribute, Cardi returned the favour by changing her Twitter profile picture to an image of Badgley as his character Joe from the hit series.

Cardi and Badgley first formed their bond on Twitter in October 2021, when the “You” actor “authentic relationship.”

The rapper responded excitedly, “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!” in a video. “OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I’m famous famous.”

Later, they each swapped Twitter profile pics to feature each other.

READ MORE: ‘You’ Star Penn Badgley On Why Murder & Stalking Haven’t Stopped Joe Goldberg From Becoming A Thirst Trap

Netflix even got in on the fun, changing their Twitter bio to read, “Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in Season 4 of ‘You’.”

In her interview with Tudum, Gamble said of Cardi’s fandom, “Whenever someone tells me that an artist I admire has watched the show, I just get very excited. We all were so happy to hear that she liked it and not at all surprised that she and Penn were getting along on Twitter.”