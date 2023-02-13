Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Dave Grohl is thankful for Canada.

The Foo Fighters frontman starred in a Super Bowl 2023 ad for Crown Royal Canadian Whisky, with him giving a shout-out to the country as he listed off all their epic inventions.

Grohl began, “Today, let’s thank Canada.

“Thank you for legends of music and heroes of comedy,” showing photos of numerous Canadian stars, obviously including Celine Dion.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Last-Minute Aviation Gin Super Bowl Ad, Narrates Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz Commercial Amid Baby News

He went on, “Thank you Canada, for peanut butter, the paint roller, and poutine.

“Thank you for creating the replay and the battery. The egg carton, the ironing board, the electric wheelchair, Hawaiian pizza, instant potatoes, canola oil, trash bags and thank you for this [blows whoopee cushion].”

The rocker continued, “Thank you for giving us hockey, basketball and thank you for football – yeah, look it up. Thank you Canada.”

READ MORE: Travis And Jason Kelce Share A Heartfelt Hug After Kansas City Chiefs Win The Super Bowl

Sunday’s Super Bowl saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

Rihanna hit headlines after taking the stage to perform at the Halftime Show, with her having some exciting news for fans as she revealed she’s expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.

See which other ads aired at the game here.