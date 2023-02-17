It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

 

New Music Friday – February 17th, 2023

 

P!NK – ” When I Get There “, plus Trustfall (ALBUM)

 

Bebe Rexha – “Heart Wants What It Wants”

 

Niall Horan – “Heaven”

 

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

 

Latto and LU KALA – “Lottery”

 

Omar Apollo – “3 Boys”

 

NF – “Hope”

 

Janelle Monáe, Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 – “Float”

 

Crash Adams – “California Girl”

 

King Cruff – “Soufflé”

 

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Bea Miller – “cynical”, Icona Pop & Galantis – “I Want You”, Virginia To Vegas – ” casamigos” plus life gets interesting… (ALBUM), Billy Lockett – “Don’t Be Hard On Yourself”, Jay Park – “Yesterday” Karly Scott Collins – “Petty in the 80s”, Hunter Daily – “Don’t Fall Asleep”. Rodrigo y Gabriela – “Descending To Nowhere”, BRELAND and Alana Springsteen – “For What It’s Worth”, Lauren Spencer Smith – “28”, Annelle Staal – “My Girl”, Feist – “Hiding Out In The Open”

 

Keep On Your Radar:

 

Adam Lambert – High Drama (ALBUM)

Adam Lambert’s upcoming new album, High Drama is set for release on February 24, 2023.

 

Gracie Abrams – Good Riddance (ALBUM)

Gracie Abram’s debut album Good Riddance is set for release of February 24, 2023.

 

Chlöe Bailey – In Pieces (ALBUM)

Chlöe Bailey’s highly anticipated debut album, In Pieces is expected to drop sometime March 2023.

 

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (ALBUM)

Miley Cyrus makes her grand return with her new album, Endless Summer Vacation out on March 10, 2023.

 

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (ALBUM)

Lana Del Rey’s latest album, Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has a March 10, 2023 release date.

 

Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)

Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on March 24, 2023.

 

Fall Out Boy – So Much (For) Stardust (ALBUM)

Fall Out Boy’s new album, So Much (For) Stardust, will be released on March 24, 2023.

 

Jonas Brothers – The Album (ALBUM)

The Jonas Brothers’ new project, The Album is set for release on May 5, 2023.

 

Niall Horan – The Shiw

Niall Horan’s new album, The Show will be released on June 9th.

 

Valley – Lost In Translation

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.

 