It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.
New Music Friday – February 17th, 2023
P!NK – ” When I Get There “, plus Trustfall (ALBUM)
Bebe Rexha – “Heart Wants What It Wants”
Niall Horan – “Heaven”
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Latto and LU KALA – “Lottery”
Omar Apollo – “3 Boys”
NF – “Hope”
Janelle Monáe, Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 – “Float”
Crash Adams – “California Girl”
King Cruff – “Soufflé”
Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Bea Miller – “cynical”, Icona Pop & Galantis – “I Want You”, Virginia To Vegas – ” casamigos” plus life gets interesting… (ALBUM), Billy Lockett – “Don’t Be Hard On Yourself”, Jay Park – “Yesterday”, Karly Scott Collins – “Petty in the 80s”, Hunter Daily – “Don’t Fall Asleep”. Rodrigo y Gabriela – “Descending To Nowhere”, BRELAND and Alana Springsteen – “For What It’s Worth”, Lauren Spencer Smith – “28”, Annelle Staal – “My Girl”, Feist – “Hiding Out In The Open”
Keep On Your Radar:
Adam Lambert – High Drama (ALBUM)
Adam Lambert’s upcoming new album, High Drama is set for release on February 24, 2023.
Gracie Abrams – Good Riddance (ALBUM)
Gracie Abram’s debut album Good Riddance is set for release of February 24, 2023.
Chlöe Bailey – In Pieces (ALBUM)
Chlöe Bailey’s highly anticipated debut album, In Pieces is expected to drop sometime March 2023.
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (ALBUM)
Miley Cyrus makes her grand return with her new album, Endless Summer Vacation out on March 10, 2023.
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (ALBUM)
Lana Del Rey’s latest album, Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has a March 10, 2023 release date.
Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)
Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on March 24, 2023.
Fall Out Boy – So Much (For) Stardust (ALBUM)
Fall Out Boy’s new album, So Much (For) Stardust, will be released on March 24, 2023.
Jonas Brothers – The Album (ALBUM)
The Jonas Brothers’ new project, The Album is set for release on May 5, 2023.
Niall Horan – The Shiw
Niall Horan’s new album, The Show will be released on June 9th.
Valley – Lost In Translation
Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.