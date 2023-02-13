Adele became the talk of the internet after being seen at the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday.

The hitmaker admitted she only went to the game to see Rihanna’s Halftime Show, joking to a fan at one of her Las Vegas shows: “I’m going just for Rihanna. I don’t give a flying f**k,” Page Six reported.

Pics of the star at the game then did the rounds online, as she sat there in a pair of huge sunglasses with her drink, looking pretty unimpressed.

She then seemingly shushed people ahead of RiRi’s performance.

Adele was among multiple celebs to attend Sunday’s game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

Rihanna belted out an array of hits during her epic performance, as well as revealing she’s expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.

