Adele became the talk of the internet after being seen at the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday.

The hitmaker admitted she only went to the game to see Rihanna’s Halftime Show, joking to a fan at one of her Las Vegas shows: “I’m going just for Rihanna. I don’t give a flying f**k,” Page Six reported.

Pics of the star at the game then did the rounds online, as she sat there in a pair of huge sunglasses with her drink, looking pretty unimpressed.

She then seemingly shushed people ahead of RiRi’s performance.

Everyone be quiet, Rihanna is about to perform #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/cl6oLRu8Lo — Adele Access (@AdeleAccess) February 13, 2023

"Were you silent or were you silenced?" (Adele's version) pic.twitter.com/hd3CQZaKpM — Y🦋 (@legendaryadkins) February 13, 2023

adele watching the super bowl while not knowing the rules pic.twitter.com/3PT5gkWMz1 — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 12, 2023

Adele at the #SuperBowl

right now until Rihanna take the stage pic.twitter.com/Nu2ATdQchm — P💫 (@kswelty) February 13, 2023

when we get another one of these memes then what 😭pic.twitter.com/NmZzEvAtm9 — adele's fan » addy ³⁰ « (@queenadelesIays) February 12, 2023

adele at the super bowl just for rihanna she’s so real pic.twitter.com/42ArgBtFls — persian roman roy (@theronfilm) February 13, 2023

when they tell me i can watch the super bowl just because adele and rihanna are there ME: shut up ZIP IT 🤐 pic.twitter.com/uefozkFhIl — Nani✮ (@adeles_wine) February 12, 2023

adele in the super bowl only for rihanna is giving me watching a three hours movie about gucci only for gaga pic.twitter.com/SccGYCgeo6 — asif 〄 (@chromaticgaga) February 13, 2023

Adele was among multiple celebs to attend Sunday’s game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

Rihanna belted out an array of hits during her epic performance, as well as revealing she’s expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.

See which other stars were in attendance at Sunday’s Super Bowl in the gallery below.