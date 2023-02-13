Click to share this via email

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have found their perfect home after well over a year of looking.

According to TMZ, the lovebirds are in escrow for a stunning $34.5 million USD property in the fancy Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

The house was said to have been built just last year, and it’s not known exactly how much Lopez and Affleck have agreed to purchase it for.

However, the website pointed out “it’s a good bet” they’re buying it for “not far off the listing price.”

The mansion reportedly features seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, and sits on an acre of land.

It’s said to include a screening room, a gym, a pool, a wine cellar and a health spa.

ET revealed earlier this month that Lopez had listed her family home in Bel Air, California for $42,500,000.

The showbiz pair tied the knot last summer.