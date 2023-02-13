Valeri Bertinelli is sharing old wounds.

In Super Bowl Sunday Instagram post, the “One Day at a Time” actress opened up about a particular pair of pants that brought back memories of being mocked over her weight.

“I had a small hidden bruise that was activated today,” Bertinelli said in the video. “You can probably hear them because my pants are rubbing together and it makes this particular sound.”

She then explained that she had “stopped wearing” the pants because someone she knew had “mercilessly mocked” her, saying that she was “too lazy” to lose weight.

“It doesn’t matter now because it was in the past,” she continued. “Hidden bruises are something that emotional, verbal and mental abuse do to you that people can’t see, but we kinda deal with every day when they’re activated. I’m so grateful the work I’m doing on healing is working. So, it’s making me giggle now.”

Bertinelli then explained that she had put the “pants away forever, I even changed the way I walk in them. So now I can wear them, hear that sound, and that’s the sound of freedom to me.”

Ending the video, she admitted she was “hesitant” to share the story because some might tell her to “let go of it and move on.”

“This is called moving on,” Bertinelli said. “This is called healing. And to all of you that can identify with this and feel seen: Welcome. I’m just another part of your tribe.”