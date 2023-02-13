Ben Affleck is bringing his Boston accent back in a big way.

On Sunday night, Dunkin’ Donuts debuted a new Super Bowl ad featuring Affleck operating the drive-thru window at one of their locations, surprising fans. Now they’re sharing some of the outtakes.

“What do you got?” one customer asks the actor, not realizing who they’re talking to.

“Water” Affleck responds, putting on the thickest Boston accent he can muster, only for the patron to exclaim, “You’re s**ting me?” when they see who it is.

The outtakes also feature more of Affleck having a hard time actually doing the drive-thru job.

“I’m struggling,” he says, spilling one customer’s coffee. “I cannot make it function — malfunction! It’s not easy as it looks operating this apparatus up here.”

In the ad that aired Sunday night, after surprising patrons at the window, Affleck’s wife Jennifer Lopez pulls up in her car, giving him a piece of her mind.

“What are you doing here?” she asks driving up to get her order. “Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?”

Looking dejected, Affleck tells his Dunkin’ co-workers, “I gotta go guys,” but not before Lopez tells him, “Grab me a glazed.”