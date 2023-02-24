Click to share this via email

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – February 24th, 2023

Adam Lambert – “Getting Older“, plus High Drama (ALBUM)

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande – “Die For You (REMIX)”

Karol G and Shakira – “TQG”, plus MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (ALBUM)

Gracie Abrams – “I know it won’t work”, plus Good Riddance (ALBUM)

Chlöe and Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”

Reneé Rapp – “Bruises”

THE BOYZ – “Roar”

Jonas Brothers – “Wings”

Logic – “Lightsabers”

The Kid LAROI – “I GUESS IT’S LOVE?”

Gorillaz and Bad Bunny – “Tormenta”

Halsey – Die 4 Me

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Audien & Codeko with JT. Roach – “Antidote”, Skrillex, Yung Lean, & Bladee – “Ceremony”, LOSTBOYJAY – “COULD BE WRONG”, Moon Taxi – “Classics”, Kali Uchis – “Moonlight”, mazie – “are you feeling it now”, Zulia – “Complejo de Mártir”, Mokita – “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?”, Meg Smith – “All the Things You Ruin”, Don Toliver – “Slow Motion (feat. WizKid)”, Quavo – “Greatness”, Dierks Bentley – “Walking Each Other Home”, Dalex, Ryan Castro, Symon Dice – “Perreándote”, Loud Luxury & DVBBS feat. Kane Brown – “Next To You”, Cesqeaux & AFROJACK presents NLW – Danger (ft. Kalibwoy), 24kGoldn – Bite

Keep On Your Radar:

Chlöe Bailey – In Pieces (ALBUM)

Chlöe Bailey’s highly anticipated debut album, In Pieces is expected to drop sometime March 2023.

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (ALBUM)

Miley Cyrus makes her grand return with her new album, Endless Summer Vacation out on March 10, 2023.

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (ALBUM)

Lana Del Rey’s latest album, Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has a March 10, 2023 release date.

Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)

Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on March 24, 2023.

Fall Out Boy – So Much (For) Stardust (ALBUM)

Fall Out Boy’s new album, So Much (For) Stardust, will be released on March 24, 2023.

Melanie Martinez – Portals (ALBUM)

Melanie Martinez’ latest pop album will drop on March 31, 2023.

Jonas Brothers – The Album (ALBUM)

The Jonas Brothers’ new project, The Album is set for release on May 5, 2023.

Valley – Lost In Translation

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.