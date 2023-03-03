Click to share this via email

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – March 3rd, 2023

Morgan Wallen – “Dying Man”, plus One Thing At A Time (ALBUM)

Nicki Minaj – “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”

j-hope and J. Cole – “on the street”

Kali Uchis & Don Toliver – “Fantasy”, plus Red Moon In Venus (ALBUM)

Don Toliver ft. Travis Scott – “Embarrassed”, plus Love Sick (Deluxe) (ALBUM)

The Valleys – “Good, but not together”

Marshmello and Maanuel Turizo – “El Merengue”

Demi Lovato – “Still Alive”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include YoungBoy Never Broke Again – “Next”, David Guetta and Oliver Tree – “Here We Go Again”, Chiiild ft. Charlotte Cardin – “I Hope I Packed a Parachute”, Macklemore ft Collett – “NO BAD DAYS”, Pitbull – “Mami”, Powfu – “keep our love alive”, Rosie Darling – “Lost On You”, 5G5 – “Firetruck”, Mimi Webb – “Freezing”, Wisin, Emilia, Lyanno – “Tu Recuerdo”, TheFatRat – “Monkeys”, Charles Eaten – “One Good Move”, Peach PRC – “F U Goodbye”, Phoneboy – “Your Apartment”, Emily King – “Medal”, Ruel – “I DON’T WANNA BE LIKE YOU”, and 6LACK – “Since I Have A Lover”

Keep On Your Radar:

Chlöe Bailey – In Pieces (ALBUM)

Chlöe Bailey’s highly anticipated debut album, In Pieces is expected to drop sometime March 2023.

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (ALBUM)

Miley Cyrus makes her grand return with her new album, Endless Summer Vacation out on March 10, 2023.

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (ALBUM)

Lana Del Rey’s latest album, Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has a March 10, 2023 release date.

Fall Out Boy – So Much (For) Stardust (ALBUM)

Fall Out Boy’s new album, So Much (For) Stardust, will be released on March 24, 2023.

Melanie Martinez – Portals (ALBUM)

Melanie Martinez will be dropping her third pop project, Portals, on March 31, 2023.

Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)

Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on April 7, 2023.

Ed Sheeran – Subtract (ALBUM)

Ed Sheeran will release his sixth studio album, Subtract, on May 5, 2023.

Jonas Brothers – The Album (ALBUM)

The Jonas Brothers’ new project, The Album is set for release on May 5, 2023.

Valley – Lost In Translation

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.