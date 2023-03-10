Click to share this via email

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – March 10th, 2023

Miley Cyrus – “River”, plus Endless Summer Vacation (ALBUM)

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – “Miracle”

Meghan Trainor – “Mother”, plus Takin’ It Back (Deluxe) (ALBUM)

NF – “MOTTO”

Maluma – “La Reina”

TWICE – “SET ME FREE”, plus READY TO BE (ALBUM)

d4vd – “WORTHLESS”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include 6LACK – “Talkback”, Tame Impala – “Wings Of Time”, Christine and the Queens – “To be honest”, Myke Towers – “Aguardiente”, Chrissy Chlapecka – “I’m So Hot”, PNAU & Khalid – “The Hard Way”, Roderick Porter ft Jay Isaiah – “BITTERSWEET”, joan – “loner”, Akira Galaxy – “Virtual Eyes”, Tiësto – “All Nighter”, Becky G ft Omega – “Arranca”, Sebastian Esquivel and Alex Favela – “RZR Rojo”, MARIS – “Crashland”, Peter Raffoul – “Thought You Should Know, and Griffen Palmer – “25 To Life”

Keep On Your Radar:

Chlöe Bailey – In Pieces (ALBUM)

Chlöe Bailey’s highly anticipated debut album, In Pieces is expected to drop sometime March 2023.

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (ALBUM)

Lana Del Rey’s latest album, Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has a March 23, 2023 release date.

Fall Out Boy – So Much (For) Stardust (ALBUM)

Fall Out Boy’s new album, So Much (For) Stardust, will be released on March 24, 2023.

Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven (ALBUM)

Ellie Goulding makes her return with her new album Higher Than Heaven out on April 7, 2023.

Jonas Brothers – The Album (ALBUM)

The Jonas Brothers’ new project, The Album is set for release on May 5, 2023.

Ed Sheeran – Subtract (ALBUM)

Ed Sheeran will release his sixth studio album, Subtract, on May 5, 2023.

Valley – Lost In Translation

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.