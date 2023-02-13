Click to share this via email

Kelsea Ballerina has a Valentine’s gift for her fans. Ballerini made a surprise announcement on February 13th about her plans to release six new songs and a short film at midnight. On her social media accounts, Ballerini shared the track listing, a brief trailer, and the short film’s artwork.

Mountain with a View Just Married Penthouse Interlude Blindsided Leave Me Again

“Rolling up the welcome mat. the short film. Tonight at midnight. link in bio to set a reminder to tune in,” Ballerini wrote on the video.

The award-winning singer-songwriter debuted the “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat” short film poster.

Other country musicians, such as Georgia Webster, Megan Moroney, Hannah Ellis, Ashley Cooke, and Kelsea Ballerini’s “HEARTFIRST Tour” companion, posted comments on Ballerini’s posts.

Ballerini recently went through a divorce with fellow country musician Morgan Evans, and some of the details the singer has revealed about her upcoming release imply that heartbreak and divorce may be themes on the new EP.