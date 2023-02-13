King Charles is bringing back a familiar face for his coronation.

The Times reported on Sunday that Hugo Burnand will be responsible for the royal portraits of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6. This isn’t the first time the 59-year-old photographer has captured their likenesses, as he was behind the camera for their 2005 wedding as well.

Aside from capturing Camilla and Charles’ milestones, he was also there to film Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding and Lady Gabriella Windsor’s union in 2019.

Other significant moments in Burnand’s resume include Charles’ 60th and 73rd birthday portraits, the royal couple’s 2017 and 2018 Christmas card pictures, and Camilla’s U.K. Good Housekeeping December cover.

As details for Charles’ ceremony become finalized, royal fans are watching carefully to see if an invite will be extended to Prince Harry. While palace sources indicate he plans to include his son in the ceremony, with the event less than 3 months away, time is running out.

Relations between the Sussexes and the palace remain strained after the release of Harry’s memoir and his bombshell interviews following its release.;