Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that Camilla, the queen consort and wife of Britain’s King Charles, has tested positive for COVID-19.

READ MORE: Camilla, Queen Consort Attends A Special Picnic With Paddington Bear

“After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty the Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus. With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them,” according to a statement from the palace about her health.

Buckingham Palace confirm that Camilla, the Queen Consort has tested positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/nB2o3XGi5M — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 13, 2023

Tuesday’s scheduled visit by Camilla to the Elmhurst Ballet school in Edgbaston, Birmingham, was postponed. She was scheduled to attend a celebration honouring its centennial and then visit a Telford library to express her gratitude to the staff and volunteers for their service to the neighbourhood.

After acquiring the virus, she also cancelled her appearances at events taking place this week all throughout the UK, including one honouring Milton Keynes becoming a city.