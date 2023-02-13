Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Megan Fox has reportedly taken her wedding ring off but hasn’t called off her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, sources have said.

After split rumours emerged, an insider told People that the couple “had a fight over the weekend” and that Fox is “very upset” and “won’t speak to” Kelly.

“They haven’t officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off,” the source added.

“They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

READ MORE: Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly On Handling Grammy Loss With ‘Grace And Maturity’

The source quotes come after Fox seemingly deleted her Instagram account.

Before that, she sparked split rumours after sharing some eyebrow-raising lyrics from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” to caption a post: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”

READ MORE: Megan Fox Arrives With Machine Gun Kelly At 2023 Grammys After Suffering Concussion

Fans noticed she was also not following her fiancé’s account and had deleted all traces of him from her profile.

Despite the breakup claims, a source told ET on Sunday that the pair had been together “all of Super Bowl weekend.”

“They’ve been out at parties together every night, including last night and seemed fine,” the insider said. “Last night MGK also performed at a party, but he seemed a bit off. His energy was low, and the performance wasn’t great.”

The source continued, “Megan and MGK have a very intense relationship with lots of highs and lows. They have a tendency to get into arguments and then end up making up.”