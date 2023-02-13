Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Fans are flummoxed by a photo in Kendall Jenner’s latest Instagram post.

Over the weekend, the reality star shared a slideshow featuring photos from a recent beach getaway but one photo in particular has drawn accusations of photoshopping.

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner Had To Pee In An Ice Bucket At The Met Gala

In the photo in question, Jenner is seen in a thin bikini, crouching down on a balcony. While much of the picture appears normal, some people were focused on right hand.

Photo: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Jenner’s fingers appeared longer than normal, with her hand being oddly blurry and seemingly discoloured, leading some to think photo manipulation was at work.

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner Has A Laugh At Her Own Expense With Cucumber Halloween Costume

“Why the long hand?” one commenter wrote, while another wrote, “what is wrong with your fingers?”

Another user added, “You might need to see a doctor about that hand.”

In a post on Reddit, many users agreed that the pic must have been photoshopped.

“Salad fingers,” joked one person, and another added, “It’s giving AI-generated.”