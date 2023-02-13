Brody Jenner is about to become a girl dad.

The “Hills: New Beginnings” actor and his expectant girlfriend Tia Blanco posted videos from their baby sex reveal party to Instagram on Feb. 11. The video depicts the conclusion of a pretend boxing battle between the duo donning enormous baby boy and girl costumes, with the latter winning as pink confetti falls.

“IT’S A GIRL,” Jenner and Blanco wrote in a post. “So thrilled…can’t wait for @brodyjenner to become the best girl dad in the world! Love you!”

Daniella Monet, Mario Lopez and Linda Thompson, who is the mother of Kendall Jenner, were among the friends of Brody and Tia who left supportive comments beneath the video.

“What an incredible day and such a spectacular gender reveal party! I am so excited to look forward to a little baby girl,” Thompson wrote. “Tea parties, tiaras, tutus, sweet Angel baby girl on the way!!! Congratulations!!”

The couple, who made their relationship public on Instagram in June 2022, first ignited dating speculation in April 2022 after posting images of a waterfall in Hawaii. Since then, they have been an official item.