Rihanna’s show-stopping Super Bowl performance is getting rave reviews.

The superstar returned to the stage for the first time in years at Sunday’s event, entertaining 28.5 million viewers, with an action-packed performance that included everything from a medley of greatest hits to clever nods to her beauty company.

Previous Super Bowl headliners have often brought out surprise guests, including Bruno Mars who brought the Red Hot Chili Peppers onstage in 2014, but Rihanna’s show didn’t include any guests.

READ MORE: Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Sign Language Interpreter Justina Miles Goes Viral With Historic Performance

Fans were hoping the singer might bring on Tom Holland, who famously performed an electric choreography to her hit “Umbrella” during “Lip Sync Battle” in 2017.

While she didn’t bring the “Spider-Man” actor on, Holland’s competitor on that episode, Zendaya, did give fans a throwback to the show anyway.

Reacting to Rihanna’s incredible performance, the “Euphoria” actress shared her reaction in her Instagram Story with a screenshot of her shocked expression as she watched Holland’s performance in 2017.

Rihanna and Zendaya – Photo: instagram/@Zendaya

Zendaya has previously spoken about her love for the singer and how her fashion has influenced her own style.

READ MORE: Adele Becomes A Meme After Appearing To Shush Crowd Ahead Of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

“A huge part of my gaining confidence is because of fashion. What I love about someone like Rihanna is her fearlessness,” she told Glamour in 2017. “It’s almost a sense of, pardon my language, ‘I don’t give a f—.’ When she wears a dress, it’s for herself, and you can see that. There’s something to be said for the fact that literally everybody can hate my outfit, but if I feel good in it, I’m the only one that should matter.”