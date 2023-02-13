Click to share this via email

A shot from 'The Last Kingdom'

Since season five’s conclusion, fans have been thinking about the “Last Kingdom” sequel, and now a release date has been made official.

In the Netflix movie “Seven Kings Must Die,” Alexander Dreymon will play Uhtred of Bebbanburg once more. He has to go through a divided kingdom with some familiar faces in the sequel film.

On Friday, April 14, “Seven Kings Must Die,” a spinoff of the Carnival Films company that created the original series, will debut on Netflix.

The franchise’s upcoming installment is executive produced by Alexander Dreymon and Martha Hillier.

We have officially started filming Seven Kings Must Die.

Now that is special…#TheLastKingdom pic.twitter.com/rQxyLGWJyE — The Last Kingdom (@TheLastKingdom) January 31, 2022

Alexander said: “It has been such an honor to be part of telling this story for all these years. As an actor, I have been so challenged and gratified by the privilege of playing Uhtred.”