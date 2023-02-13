Michael B. Jordan is open to finding love again, but wants to be “responsible” about getting into another relationship.

The “Creed III” actor speaks to Rolling Stone in a candid new interview, sharing of whether he sees himself making time for a relationship again: “Of course I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible.

“It’s gonna happen when it’s supposed to happen.”

Jordan’s comments come after he split from Lori Harvey in June after dating her for more than a year.

Elsewhere in the chat, Jordan insists of slowing down, “There’s more to do. I have not reached my full potential. That’s another fear, not reaching my full potential.

“To go on these solo journeys, to be so locked in, to shut out the world and focus on certain things to advance or get better or master your craft, you know, you have got to be a little obsessed and a little off.”

Jordan’s comments about romance come after he joked he was on Raya while he made his “Saturday Night Live” debut last month.

“Most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m going to get in better shape.’ But I was already in ‘Creed’ shape!” he said. “So I had to be like, ‘All right, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’”

“Anyway, estoy en Raya,” Jordan added.