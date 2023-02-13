Click to share this via email

The Kardashian family is having fun on the slopes.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Kim Kardashian shared photos from her family ski trip with all four of her children.

Joining the SKIMS creator on she ski hills were 9-year-old North, 7-year-old Saint, 5-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm.

“Ski cuties!!!!! 🎿🎿🎿” Kardashian wrote.

In the pics, Kardashian was dressed in all-black, with a shiny coat, goggles and hat. North modelled a silver look, which Chicago went for neon pink.

The reality star has posted photos from ski trips in the past.

Just last months she shared a video of herself flying down a hill on a pair of skis, with many praising her skills.

“That’s her she has been skiing since she was very young,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “that’s a talent.”