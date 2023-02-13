Taylor Swift made a lot of money in 2022.

After releasing her tenth studio album, “Midnights,” in October 2022, Taylor Swift made history by being the first performer to have ten songs in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100. 14 million devoted fans tried to purchase tickets for the 12-time Grammy winner’s 2023 Eras Tour a month later.

The pop icon earned the majority of her $92 million in earnings from music she had recorded in previous years, despite the success of “Midnights” and the expectation for Eras. An estimated 70% of Swift’s came from her past library, including royalties from album sales and streaming.

According to a JP Morgan analyst, (Universal Music Group, which receives 3% of its revenue from Swift, sold physical albums in 2022 for $50 million). The musician’s performance was sufficient to place her at No. 9 among the top 10 highest-paid performers; this is the sixth time she has reached the list, and in 2019 she was placed first.

Swift, who has received accolades like Woman of the Decade and Artist of the Decade, is a supporter of women’s empowerment and the rights of artists.