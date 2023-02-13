Click to share this via email

The Super Bowl was big business for Rihanna.

On Sunday night, the “Umbrella” singer performed at this year’s Halftime Show, and according to fashion analytics company Launchmetrics, she earned big on exposure value.

As reported by WWD, the analysis found that Rihanna earned $5.6 million in Media Impact Value for her brand Fenty Beauty in the first 12 hours after the performance.

MIV is a proprietary metric that determines the monetary value of marketing strategies across all forms of media as a return on investment.

Overall, Launchmetrics found that $88.3 million in MIV was generated by the performance, 27% of the entire Super Bowl’s total in the first 12 hours.

Searches for Fenty Beauty reportedly rose by a whopping 883% after Rihanna promoted the brand during her performance.

The marketing value for Rihanna would help to make up for the fact that she was not actually paid to perform at the Super Bowl, as is tradition.

Artists have generally agreed to perform without pay, as the Super Bowl’s massive audience provides huge exposure.