Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lewis Capaldi is a big Harry Styles fan and it seems like the feeling is very much mutual.

At Saturday’s 2023 Brit Awards in London, U.K., Styles saw Capaldi in the crowd after nabbing the Song of the Year gong for “As It Was”.

The One Direction hitmaker proceeded to walk off stage towards Capaldi after pointing at him. The “Someone You Loved” hitmaker then took matters into his own hands, literally, and grabbed Styles’ face before kissing him.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James caught the whole thing on camera, sharing the clip on TikTok.

“I just kissed Harry Styles on the lips. I’m fully erect,” Capaldi joked about the embrace.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Thanks One Direction At Brit Awards: ‘I Wouldn’t Be Here Without You’

Styles gave Capaldi, who was also nominated for “Song of the Year” for “Forget Me”, a shout-out in his acceptance speech.

He shared, “This album and this song was the most fun I’ve had making music.

“Thank you to everyone who listened and thank you Lewis!” People reported.

READ MORE: Harry Styles’ Grammys Backup Dancers Detail Technical Difficulties Behind Performance

Capaldi later shared the kissing video on his own Instagram, writing: “I didn’t win. But I WON.”

Styles ended up nabbing four awards at the U.K. awards ceremony, also winning Best Pop/R&B Act, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Harry’s House.