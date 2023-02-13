Drake’s lawyers are responding to an effort to have him deposed.

According to Rolling Stone, the Canadian rapper is facing a subpoena for a deposition in connection with the XXXTentacion murder trial.

The deposition is being sought by the defence attorney for one of the three suspects in the case, Dedrick Williams.

The defence is forwarding Drake’s alleged feud with XXXTentacion, who real name was Jahseh Onfroy, as an alternative theory in the case.

Williams is one of three accused in the killing of XXXTentacion, who was was show during a robbery outside a motorcycle store in Jun 2018.

The judge in the case granted the subpoena on Feb 9, after Drake failed to appear at a deposition at the end of January.

“If deponent Aubrey Drake Graham does not appear to deposition he must appear before this court on Monday Feb. 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. EST at so [sic] the court can determine why he should not be held in contempt,” the order read.

But in their new filing, Drake’s legal team has argued that the original subpoena was not properly served, and that the order “places an unreasonable and oppressive burden” on the rapper.

The lawyers directly pushed back on the defence attorney’s claims about Drake’s potential involvement in the case.

“In a case such as this, it is both unreasonable and oppressive to subpoena an out of state party who has not been mentioned in any reports, any investigation, or referenced to have any involvement in this matter,” the filing stated.

“Based on the evidence so far provided in this case, there is video which purports to show the defendants allegedly as participants in the murder of the victim,” it continued. “No evidence has been provided to substantiate the assertion that [Graham] in any way contributed to, had knowledge of, or participated in the alleged incident and to mandate that he appear for deposition for something that he very clearly has no relevant knowledge of is unreasonable.”