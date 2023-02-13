It may technically still be four months away, but Eva Longoria is already diving into the summer season.

The 47-year-old actress flaunted her physique in a swimsuit snap to Instagram on Sunday, asking her 9 million followers: “Anyone ready for summer? 🌞”

Longoria certainly looked the part as she posed poolside in a black-and-white, one-piece Gigi C bathing suit with a plunging neckline that ensured the actress would soak up the sun. The bathing suit revealed cut-outs on the side and an oval keyhole beneath her chest. Longoria accompanied the swimsuit with a black circular sunhat.

The “Tell It Like A Woman” actress has been spending this winter in Marbella, Spain, which she featured atmospheric pictures of in another recent Instagram upload.

“A little oasis in Marbella✨ Can’t beat these views,” she captioned the slideshow of stunning photos of the Mediterranean city.

Longoria has been enjoying the sunlight and seaside for a few weeks now. Last month, she shared a photo on Instagram of her lounging on a boat in the middle of the sea while sporting a patterned two-piece bikini. “Anyone else missing the summer sun?” she teased in the caption.