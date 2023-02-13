Click to share this via email

On Saturday, Courteney Cox used a Drake-themed skit to amuse her followers on Instagram. Drake flashed the 58-year-old actress the middle finger in a brief video that was posted by the actress, who was recently spotted in Santa Monica.

Drake can be seen dancing to his hit song Sticky at the beginning of the clip. When Drake blows a raspberry, his pals cheer him on and laugh, and Courteney hesitantly exits.

Cox wrote in the caption, “No photos allowed…get it!” and added “Thanks for the inspiration @maxgoodrich!”

Max Goodrich, a comedian and content developer, created the original sketch, which he posted online on January 31.

“POV: You’re at the club with Drake,” the comedian wrote.