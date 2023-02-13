Peacock has announced that Paris Hilton’s reality show with her husband Carter Reum, “Paris In Love”, will return for a second season later this year.

The show’s specific renewal date is currently undecided. However, the second season will revolve around Hilton and Reum’s new lives as parents to their newborn, which Hilton announced the birth of on her Instagram last month.

Fans will remember the first season as it followed Hilton as she prepared for marriage to her venture capitalist husband. In the second season, Hilton will continue to manage her plethora of entrepreneurial businesses while balancing the needs of motherhood.

“I’m thrilled to be back on Peacock for another season of ‘Paris in Love'”, said Hilton in a recent press release. “It was so special to share the ups and downs of our love story in the lead up to our incredible wedding. As Carter and I embark on this new chapter of our lives as parents, I can’t wait to give fans a peek into #sliving with my amazing husband and sweet baby boy.”

Rod Aissa, EVP for Entertainment Content, Unscripted, also had glowing words to share about the return of Hilton’s reality TV show.

“Paris is a true renaissance woman, an innovator, someone we’ve watched for decades. It will be so exciting to watch as she navigates her most important role to date as a mom and we’re delighted to have a small part in sharing her story with this next season of ‘Paris in Love‘”.

“Paris In Love” will be available for streaming on Peacock.