Singer and rapper LIZZO performs during Lizzo: The Special Tour at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day.

Whether you’re looking to spend it with a special someone, or want to celebrate love with some great tunes, ET has you covered.

Here are our recommendations for the best romantic songs from 2023 to add to your playlist this year.

1. Pink – Trustfall

This upbeat track from Pink features an action-packed music video with the star hitting the road at sunset on a motorcycle. The lyrics talk about two lovers who learn to trust each other as they take on the world.

2. Daniel Caesar – Do You Like Me?

Caeser’s funky love song features an artistic one-shot video of a couple arguing across their house with multilingual subtitles.

READ MORE: 12 New Holiday Songs To Get Your Jingle On

3. Tiesto – 10:35 (feat. Tate McRae)

This collaboration between DJ Tiesto and Tate McRae is an upbeat club track with some stylish choreography as dancers show off their moves across glamorous surreal locales.

4. Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran – Who We Love

Smith’s new album Gloria is filled with tracks about different kinds of love, from self-love, a religious love, to love of others, but the team-up between the artist and Ed Sheeran is a celebration of love in its purest form.

5. Shania Twain – Last Day of Summer

While summer is far away, Twain’s track recalls that nostalgic feeling of bidding the season and a short-lived love goodbye.

6. Haviah Mighty – Room Service

This upbeat track is an exploration of a budding romance between two people, with its sensual lyrics and unique, cut-out style music video.

7.Savannah Ré, Nonso Amadi – Closure

This amazing song by Savannah Ré will find a place in your heart faster than you can say “Happy Valentine’s Day”!

READ MORE: The 5 Best Céline Dion Songs Of All Time

8. Twice – Moonlight Sunrise

K-pop girl group Twice are already a global sensation and are tapping into their English market with their second English song ever, “Moonlight Sunrise”. The cheerful bop is a breezy flirtation that has summer vibes that are sure to warm you up this Valentine’s Day.

9. Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Yes, “Flowers”. This one qualifies as a love song as much as a break-up track because it’s a celebration of self-love. The video features a glammed-up Cyrus walking across familiar LA sites as she celebrates the importance of loving yourself. A month after its release, Miley wrote, “Sharing your love is special but it’s always important to save enough of that love for yourself.”

10. Lizzo – Special (feat. SZA)

Continuing the theme, the latest feature from Lizzo features a team-up with Sza as they celebrate one of the most important forms of love – self-love. The song is an anthem self-affirmation and confidence in how much love you deserve.