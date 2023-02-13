A month of “Flowers” for Miley Cyrus.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer is celebrating one month anniversary of “Flowers,” which to her is a very special song as she celebrates it around Valentine’s Day.

Posting the clip of the song on Instagram stories, Cyrus wrote:

“Happy 1 month anniversary of Flowers! To still be celebrating #1 on the hot 100 & around the world is phenomenal. With Valentine’s day coming up tomorrow this song feels even more meaningful to me. I hope this holiday is filled with the joy of honoring love in all of its forms, it’s human nature to want to give & receive it. Sharing your love is special but it’s always important to save enough of that love for yourself. You are enough anything more is just extra. Thank you for another incredible week. I love you.”

In January too, Cyrus’ song “Flowers” ranked #1 in at least 12 different regions globally. She posted a video to thank her fans in which she could be seen dancing.

“Flowers,” which was released on January 12, 2023, was a huge success due to its engrossing lyrics and lovely composition.

Many fans believed the song was actually about the singer’s ex-husband Liam Hemsworth based on the lyrics.