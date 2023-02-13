Rihanna turned the world upside down when she took the stage for her highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII halftime performance on Sunday night and revealed that she and her partner, A$AP Rocky, are expecting baby no. 2. Unsurprisingly, a lot went on behind the scenes to execute the visually stunning performance, which included floating stages despite the singer’s intense fear of heights.

Super Bowl halftime show producer Jesse Collins told ET’s Kevin Frazier that his team focused on ensuring Rihanna’s performance went off without a hitch.

“She’s scared of heights but she got it together for this and I have to give the credit to her creative director, Willo Perron,” Collins shared. “He came up with that idea along with our choreographer Parris (Goebel) and it was just unbelievable.”

Collins explained that the floating stages came into play because there were concerns about how much weight could be put on the State Farm Stadium field — which reportedly caused grief for the players during Sunday night’s game. Players from both teams had difficulty keeping their footing, leading several to change their cleats. Collins described the field as a “sponge” that would have made bearing the weight of the stages and dancers impossible.

“We were like, ‘You can only do this much on the field,’ and they were like, ‘Well, we’ll just put it all in the air,'” Collins recalled.