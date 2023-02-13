Joshua Bassett has taken to Twitter to distance himself from Bethel Church hours after tweeting a video of his baptism at the church.

As reported by Out, Bethel Church is a non-denominational, charismatic church in California that believes in conversion therapy for the LGBT+ community.

Conversion therapy is the widely discredited practice of attempting to “cure” somebody’s sexual orientation or gender identity through various means, including shock torture. The United Nations and World Health Organization have both condemned the use of conversion therapy.

After posting a baptism video at the church, the 22-year-old actor attracted a range of concerned responses from his fans regarding Bethel’s policies, causing him to distance himself from the church.

i visited this church and happened to get baptized here- i was unaware of some of their policies and beliefs, and do not endorse all of them.

my heart is for Christ and Christ alone! — Joshua Bassett (@joshuatbassett) February 13, 2023

The tweet garnered concern from fans, with many questioning why Bassett wouldn’t have done more research before choosing to get baptized at the church.

“Drive by baptism? Lol. If you truly believe in the purpose of being baptized why would you not research the people doing it…” wrote one user.

“Nahh wait… You didn’t research the church before getting baptized by them?” questioned another tweet.

Bassett has recently publicized his belief in Christianity on Twitter in the last few weeks.