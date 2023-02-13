Galentine’s Day is officially here.

Rashida Jones shared a heartwarming reunion photo to her Instagram on Monday, Feb. 13 of her “Parks and Recreations” cast members Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, and Kathryn Hahn joining forces for a classic Galentine’s Day celebration.

“Parks and Recreation” first introduced Galentine’s Day in 2010 during season 2. The inaugural event transpired when Leslie Knopes (Poehler) invited all of her lady friends to get together on Feb. 13, the day before Valentine’s Day, to hang out without their boyfriends and husbands.

READ MORE: Rob Lowe Hosts A Mini ‘Parks And Recreation’ Reunion On ‘Ellen’

“Happy Galentine’s Day from the original Gals!” wrote Jones alongside the Instagram photo on Monday, which featured her former castmates cuddling up close for the snap.

The heartwarming anniversary post received celebrity support in the comment section.

READ MORE: Michelle Obama And Her Friends Are Celebrating ‘Galentine’s Day’ — And ‘Parks And Rec’ Sends A Shoutout

Actress Kerry Washington wrote, “YAS!!!!!!,” while DJ Samantha Ronson replied, “Love this.”

This meeting isn’t the first time the “Parks and Recreations” crew has linked up for a Galentine’s Day celebration. In 2018, Plaza posted a photo of the gang to her Instagram with the caption: “💘happy happy galentine’s day. these women keep me alive. 💘”

Plaza commemorated the unofficial holiday in 2020, again posting a photo of the girl group enjoying their time together.