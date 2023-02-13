Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime performance has caused a record-breaking personal day of streams for the pop star on Apple Music.

As reported by HipHopNMore, Fenty’s performance, which highlighted an array of her hit singles across her decades-long career, saw her Apple Music streams increase by a jaw-dropping 331%. The hour following the singer’s halftime show was her biggest in Apple Music history by listeners and streams.

The performance catapulted her discography into the music charts of countries worldwide. “Umbrella” stormed into the songs chart in 105 countries nearly 16 years after its initial release of the single. The records didn’t stop there, with “We Found Love” smashing into 92 countries worldwide.

Fenty’s songs charted in 149 countries last night, proving her global status as a megastar. She currently has four albums in the Top 11 of iTunes.

Spotify also revealed major gains of over 2600% for “B-tch Better Have My Money” and 1400% for “Rude Boy”.