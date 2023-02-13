Sharon Stone’s brother Patrick tragically passed away at 57 over the weekend.

A rep from the coroner has confirmed to TMZ that the critically acclaimed actress’ brother died early Sunday Morning in Pennsylvania. The rep stated that he died from a sudden cardiac arrest due to heart disease.

There is no confirmation on whether he was hospitalized during his death.

According to TMZ, Patrick’s wife Tasha announced the troubling news with friends: “My heart feels like it’s been ripped out of my chest. Patrick went to be with our sweet River … I don’t know what else to say, he was my world.”

River was Patrick’s 11-month-old son, who tragically passed away in August 2021 due to organ failure.

Sharon had announced on Instagram that River had entered total organ failure about a week before his passing.

Tasha continued writing, “Until we meet again I will forever hold you and our wonderful (and some not so wonderful but just as important) memories close to my heart and will visit those memories always. I love you honey babe. My wish through all of this is that now at least River has his daddy with him and I hope the two of you are having the best time.”