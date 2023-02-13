Child star Austin Majors died at just 27 years old.

TMZ has reported that the star, who made a name for himself on the massively successful “NYPD Blue”, died on Saturday night at a homeless housing facility in Los Angeles.

A source with direct knowledge of the tragedy has confided to TMZ that there was no foul play as the result of his death. However, the source believes he may have consumed a fatal amount of fentanyl.

Toxicology reports will be confirmed later this month after authorities plan to conduct an autopsy this Monday.

His family issued a statement to TMZ regarding his death.

“Austin was a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing.”

The statement continued to uplift the actor’s positive impact on his family and community.

“Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with “Kids With a Cause”, and backpacking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.”

Majors played Theo Sipowicz for seven seasons on “NYPD Blue”.