Jamie Lee Curtis confessed that she has never seen an episode of “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills”, including the one in which she had a cameo during an exclusive interview with Variety for their Awards Circuit Podcast.

Curtis’ appearance on the 12th season last year went viral when cast member Dorit Kemsley was in sheer awe over a set of wind chimes Curtis was promoting for her charity My Hand In Yours.

“I’ve never seen the show,” she told Variety. “I didn’t even see my entire episode. I just saw the meme. The meme that kept on ‘meme-ing.’ It became a meme forever.”

Kemsley’s reaction to Curtis’ wind chime blossomed into a bundle of viral memes and gifs that took over the internet last year.

Curtis also revealed that she would not return to the Bravo show again.

“It was a one-off — it was a one-time appearance, and it was understood I was there in support of My Hand in Yours.”

My Hand In Yours is a charitable organization Curtis founded which donates 100% of all proceeds to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “RHOBH” star Kyle Richards, who had a role in 1978’s “Halloween”, supports the charity.

The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star explained that the charity had a $45,000 sales day after the episode airing. Curtis concluded her thoughts on the appearance by saying: “The service and the grace those women showed me for my work paid off for Children’s Hospital.”