According to Fox, the 2023 Super Bowl ratings are in, and the telecast scored 113 million viewers, achieving a six-year-high in viewership and making it the third-most-watched television show of all time.

The only other two Super Bowl telecasts ahead of this year’s competition were 2015’s match between the Patriots and Seahawks and the 2017 game between the Patriots and Falcons, which both earned around 114 million views.

The viewership is measured by how many viewers watched the game at any given moment, but the number of viewers who watched any part of the showing was 183 million.

Fox has also reported that Rihanna’s performance earned a hefty 118.7 million views, making her halftime show the second most viewed show ever, just behind Katy Perry’s 2015 performance.

This year’s Super Bowl also achieved the title of most-streamed Super Bowl in history, delivering an average of 7 million streams, up 18% from FOX’s stream last year, which garnered 6 million streams.